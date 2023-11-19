Police investigating shooting at Hammond pool hall

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting that occurred at a popular pool hall early Saturday (Nov. 18) morning.

Police say that two people were shot at Legends Sports Bistro and Billiards, formerly known as Shooters’ Sports Bar, located on Morrison Blvd. Officers arrived within two minutes of receiving the initial call around 1:41 a.m.

Police say that both victims were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Authorities in Hammond confirmed there was a shooting Friday night that is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Hammond police say that the investigation is ongoing at this time and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

