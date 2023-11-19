Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police investigating shooting at Hammond pool hall

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting that occurred at a popular pool hall early Saturday (Nov. 18) morning.

Police say that two people were shot at Legends Sports Bistro and Billiards, formerly known as Shooters’ Sports Bar, located on Morrison Blvd. Officers arrived within two minutes of receiving the initial call around 1:41 a.m.

Police say that both victims were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Authorities in Hammond confirmed there was a shooting Friday night that is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Hammond police say that the investigation is ongoing at this time and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Polls have closed for November 18 election in Louisiana
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches as her team plays South Carolina during the first half of an...
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
I-TEAM: St. Gabriel police chief booked, released after grand jury indictment

Latest News

Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
The Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips for shoppers before they rush to get Black...
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday