Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the evening of Saturday, November 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pine Square Apartments on Dougherty Drive near Ritterman Avenue.

Police said that Keandre Simpson, 18, was killed.

The shooting happened not long after two people came back from a store and parked their truck in the parking lot, authorities said. They added that several unknown subjects walked through the drive-in gate of the apartment complex and opened fire on the truck.

Simpson was driving the truck and was killed in the shooting, according to BRPD. Authorities said a passenger in the truck ran to the apartments for help and was later taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Details about the unknown subjects and motive are still pending an investigation, police added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
WAFB PROJECTION: Republicans to win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Polls have closed for November 18 election in Louisiana
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
I-TEAM: St. Gabriel police chief booked, released after grand jury indictment
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches as her team plays South Carolina during the first half of an...
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese

Latest News

Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday
The Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips for shoppers before they rush to get Black...
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday
The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana are looking for people to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across...
Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America