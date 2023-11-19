Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the evening of Saturday, November 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pine Square Apartments on Dougherty Drive near Ritterman Avenue.

Police said that Keandre Simpson, 18, was killed.

The shooting happened not long after two people came back from a store and parked their truck in the parking lot, authorities said. They added that several unknown subjects walked through the drive-in gate of the apartment complex and opened fire on the truck.

Simpson was driving the truck and was killed in the shooting, according to BRPD. Authorities said a passenger in the truck ran to the apartments for help and was later taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Details about the unknown subjects and motive are still pending an investigation, police added.

