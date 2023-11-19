Nice-looking Sunday, but severe threat looms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s after a cold start this morning. We look to stay dry until an area of low pressure moves in late Monday into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. This feature will give us showers, storms, and a chance of severe weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 19 (WAFB)

The SPC has our area in a level two, slight risk category late Monday into Tuesday.

The main threats will be damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail, with little in the way of a flood threat.

The threat window will be between 8 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Rain amounts will be manageable, generally around one inch.

In the extended, Wednesday looks cool and dry, there could be a few showers on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday stays dry.

