Coroner called to shooting at Pine Square Apartments Saturday night

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday, November 18.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive at the Pine Square Apartments around 10 p.m.

Officials say the Coroner has been called.

This is an ongoing investigation.

