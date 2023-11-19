Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana are asking for people to donate to the Wreaths Across America project.

The local Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana chapter sponsors the Baton Rouge National Cemetery. The organization has a goal to lay wreaths on more than 5000 headstones on Saturday, December 16, in honor of fallen veterans.

Members of the public can help the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana achieve their goal by sponsoring a wreath for $17. For every two wreaths, the cemetery receives a third one at no charge.

The deadline to donate is Saturday, November 25. Click here for more details.

The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana is a support through service organization. Mothers or stepmothers who have sons and/or daughters currently serving in the military are eligible to become members. Membership is also open to mothers or stepmothers who have sons and/or daughters who have been medically or honorably discharged from the military.

