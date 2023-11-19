Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday

The Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips for shoppers before they rush to get Black Friday deals.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts with the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana are sharing advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

The below tips were released by the BBB of South Central Louisiana:

Make the most of Black Friday deals. Start with a list of items and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price. Set a budget and stick with it before heading out.

Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items such as “door busters.” Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; the item may be “75% off,” but the original price could be inflated. Carefully check the price tags, terms, and conditions. Research online using a secure Wi-Fi connection to see if competitors have the item at a better price.

Plan out the excursion. Sometimes it’s not necessary to wait to see what deals will be offered on Black Friday. Retailers often will release Black Friday flyers weeks ahead of time, so consumers can plan out their shopping spree. Make a map of the stores to visit and what items are at which store. Some retailers only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days, and could limit the amount of deeply discounted items available for purchase.

Do your research. Read product reviews on extremely discounted items. It could be a cheaper model or brand advertised, and not what was expected. Check BBB.org’s business profiles of the stores and read what other customers have experienced.

Know the return policy and warranty information. Pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item. Gift receipts are an easy way for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right, but make sure the item is able to be returned before purchasing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
WAFB PROJECTION: Republicans to win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Polls have closed for November 18 election in Louisiana
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
I-TEAM: St. Gabriel police chief booked, released after grand jury indictment
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches as her team plays South Carolina during the first half of an...
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese

Latest News

Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
The Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips for shoppers before they rush to get Black...
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday
The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana are looking for people to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across...
Blue Star Mothers of La. asking for donations for Wreaths Across America