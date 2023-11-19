Facebook
8 TD performance propels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as new betting Heisman favorite

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to new odds published by Caesars Sportsbook Sunday (Nov. 19) morning, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Caesars has former board leader Oregon quarterback Bo Nix second in command with Washington quarterback Michael Penix third.

The odds shifted more in Daniels’s favor after his 8-touchdown performance in a 56-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

READ MORE Jayden Daniels piles up over 500 total yards, powers No. 15 LSU past Georgia State 56-14

Jayden Daniels has one game left to impress the Heisman Trophy voters, vs. Texas A&M next Saturday.

Bo Nix and Oregon host Oregon State this Friday on FOX 8 at 7:30 pm. If the Ducks win that game, they’ll play Washington in the PAC-12 title game. So Nix could have two games left.

Heisman finalists will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

