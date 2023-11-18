Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Voters head to polls for November 18 election in Louisiana

Thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls to cast a ballot for the Saturday, November 18, election in Louisiana.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls to cast a ballot for the Saturday, November 18, election in Louisiana.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Your ballot will include the runoff races for secretary of state, attorney general, and state treasurer. There will also be run-offs for legislature seats in some districts, races for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and various local elections for government offices throughout the state.

In addition, all Louisiana voters will be able to vote on four proposed amendments to the state constitution, and some voters may also have local propositions on their ballots. To read more about the proposed amendments, click here.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

All voters should bring an ID with them to vote. That can be a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

CLICK HERE FOR WAFB’S INTERACTIVE ELECTION MAP

Be sure to stick with WAFB for complete election results on our newscasts, WAFB.com, and the WAFB news app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
I-TEAM: St. Gabriel police chief indicted after investigators recover evidence from homicide victim, alleged kickback scheme uncovered
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs - Regional Round

Latest News

MGN Online
Months after deadly school shooting, St. Helena Parish Schools proposes new tax to improve campus security
Candidates for Treasurer
Candidates for treasurer urge you to vote on Saturday
Livingston Parish Library
Fate of the Livingston Parish Library System is in the hands of parish voters
Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as DEQ secretary.
Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position