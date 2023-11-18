Voters head to polls for November 18 election in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls to cast a ballot for the Saturday, November 18, election in Louisiana.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Your ballot will include the runoff races for secretary of state, attorney general, and state treasurer. There will also be run-offs for legislature seats in some districts, races for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and various local elections for government offices throughout the state.

In addition, all Louisiana voters will be able to vote on four proposed amendments to the state constitution, and some voters may also have local propositions on their ballots. To read more about the proposed amendments, click here.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

All voters should bring an ID with them to vote. That can be a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

