PROJECT STICKER SHOCK: Program aims to prevent underage drinking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capitol Area Human Services and other groups are speading awarness of underage drinking with Project Sticker Shock, a teenage alcohol prevention program.

Several students spent Friday afternoon placing hundreds of warning stickers near liquor products to alert adults of the penalties that come with purchasing alcohol for teens.

“When you get exposed to substances that put you under the influence, you don’t know if you’re triggering an addiction and they may be putting themselves on a path of addiction at an early age,” Dawn Chanet Collins said, a Prevention Coordinator for Capitol Area Human Services.

In Louisiana, minors 18 years old or older can legally consume alcohol with the consent of a parent or guardian and on private property.

According to Barkemeyer Law Firm, those who get caught purchasing alcohol for a teen could spend up to 30 days behind bars, pay a fine of up to 500 dollars and have their license suspended for 180 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.