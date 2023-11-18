Facebook
Nice weather weekend, severe storms early next week

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, November 18.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will yield nice and dry weather this weekend, starting today with skies going from mostly cloudy early, to mostly sunny in the afternoon, highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is shaping up to be another nice day as well but with a cooler start in the morning. The football forecast looks good for Georgia State vs LSU at 7 p.m, but bring the jacket as temperatures drop to the mid 50s late in the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 18
A big area of low pressure with a cold front will move into the area late Monday into Tuesday, giving us our best chance for wet weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 18
We’ll even have a severe threat Monday late into Tuesday morning with our area in a slight risk category from the SPC.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 18
Rain amounts over the next seven days will be decent, one to two inches total is forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 18
In the extended, we clear out late Tuesday, and Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday all look nice, cool, and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 18
