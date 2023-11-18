Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Texas man was arrested following an alleged rape on Wednesday, October 11, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report states the suspect, Brian Moore, 24, is charged with second-degree rape and attempted human trafficking.

The alleged rape happened in a vehicle at a motel on Siegen Lane, authorities said. They added the victim said she met the suspect on social media and traveled with him from Texas to Louisiana.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video and a sexual assault kit corroborated the victim’s statements about the alleged incident.

Moore was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

