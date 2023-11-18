Facebook
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Women’s Basketball team came away with a victory over Southeastern Friday night, November 17, despite the fact that Angel Reese was not in uniform.

The final score for the road game was 73-50.

Flau’Jae Johnson led all scorers with 17 points with 11 rebounds and four steals.

A record crowd of 7,500 people packed the stadium to see coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers take on Southeastern.

“Let’s talk about this great crowd,” Coach Mulkey said. “Kudos to Southeastern, their athletic department. I was proud of Southeastern. I was proud of my team. I was proud of everybody in that arena. When I took the job at LSU, I said I wanted to come back to this state and be a positive and I felt like tonight, this was a positive for women’s basketball in our state.”

Coach Mulkey also spoke about the absence of Reese.

“It’s very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” Coach Mulkey said.

The Tigers will return to the basketball court on Monday, November 20, when the team takes on Texas Southern at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will get underway at 7 p.m. and will be shown on the SEC Network+.

