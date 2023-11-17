Sportsline Player of the Week: Central High Damon Blocker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week is Damon Blocker from Central High School. The senior was pivotal in the Wildcats 43-15 first round playoff win at East St. John.

Blocker ran for more than 200 yards and 3 touchdowns from both the running back and quarterback position. Additionally, Blocker logged 8 different runs of 10 or more yards.

18-seed Central is next in action against 2-seed Neville on the road on Friday night.

