Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Restore Louisiana helping small businesses recover from storm damage

storm damage
storm damage(Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A business owner in Ascension Parish is now getting some relief after experiencing damage from severe storms.

After recovering from the historic floods in 2016, owner of Duckroost Seafood and Deli David Roques thought he was done with repairs, but then Hurricane Ida hit in 2021.

“Wind damage, roof damage, I used to have a pavilion outside that’s no longer there, we were actually out of power for a week,” said Roques.

Putting more of a strain on him by having to pay out of pocket to get his business back up and running.

“Recovering, rebuilding, fighting insurance companies, getting short on cash so yeah, there’s a big impact on a small business after these events,” said Roques.

Now, Roques might finally see some relief.

He’s getting a piece of the nearly $100 million available in the Louisiana Office of Community Development Small Business Loan Program. Money that’s helping him cover things like utilities, increasing inventory and hiring more employees to allow him to continue to grow.

“It’s going to help the community,” said Roques. “There’s many things that I spent money repairing that I didn’t have the capital to chase after the things I want to do here, so now I will.”

Cullen Curole is overseeing the intake process for the loan program with South Central Planning and Development Commission. He said Roques isn’t the only business still recovering two years after the storm hit.

“You drive around, and you see the blue roofs and buildings that are not repaired,” said Curole. “Again, this is going to be working capital and equipment for these businesses that they may not have been able to afford to repurchase since the storm.”

Small businesses and non-profits throughout the state who have experienced damage from severe storms in 2020 to 2021 have until December 31st to apply for the loan program on the Restore Louisiana website. They can receive anywhere from $10,000 - $150,000 for the partially forgivable loan.

It’s something Executive Director Pat Forbes believes will help keep people like Roques in business.

“It becomes more and more difficult to stay in business and this is just one small piece of an infrastructure of trying to make sure that we keep our small businesses successful and healthy after a disaster,” said Forbes.

“It’s a good thing to see people recover but the relief that people are going to feel is the extra I guess and now we’re going to move forward,” said Roques.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Tara Maples
Missing woman found, LPSO says
Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as DEQ secretary.
Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler and Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish councilman accused of impersonating parish president

Latest News

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Livingston Parish Library
Fate of the Livingston Parish Library System is in the hands of parish voters
police pursuits
I-TEAM: Hundreds of police pursuit crashes reported across the state
School desks
J.T. Stroder appointed new Superintendent of Baker Schools