Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gunfire was reported Friday at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital but the scene is now contained, police said.

At 4:45 p.m. the suspected shooter was dead, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
Grand jury indicts St. Gabriel police chief for money laundering, other charges

Latest News

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
I-TEAM: St. Gabriel police chief indicted after investigators recover evidence from homicide victim, alleged kickback scheme uncovered
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Specially-designed chairs allow everyone the ability to experience the beauty of Louisiana...
All-terrain chairs open state park exploration to people with limited mobility
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship in golf