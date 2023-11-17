Months after deadly school shooting, St. Helena Parish Schools proposes new tax to improve campus security

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two months after a student was killed in a deadly shooting at a St. Helena High School, school leaders are attempting to find new ways to improve campus security.

One solution might be a proposed tax that would generate funds to better protect students across the district.

“I think our children deserve the best and this will give us the opportunity to provide that for them,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph.

St. Helena Parish voters will get a chance to decide on a new one cent sales tax and a new property tax during the state’s general election on Nov. 18.

If approved, it will generate $1.7 million in annual revenue for the school district.

Part of the money earmarked for school safety will help the district secure entry points on campus, install perimeter fencing, install new security systems and hire school resource officers.

“Our children deserve a high-quality school system that shows them that the adults in their lives do care about them,” said Joseph.

The rest of the money will go towards two other issues that continue to plague the district, high teacher turnover and a lack of sustainable funding for academic programs.

Dr. Joseph said the money will allow the district to give teachers a pay raise, and keep them competitive with other neighboring districts.

The pay raise would give certified teachers an extra $6,000, and non-certified employees $4,000. This would put a new teacher’s salary at $47,000.

“What we just want to do is compete,” said Joseph.

St. Helena Schools faced opposition the last time they proposed a teacher pay raise that included a new tax earlier this year.

Dr. Joseph hopes they will gain more support this go around.

“This is all about servicing our children and giving them what they need to be successful,” said Joseph.

Election Day is Saturday, Nov. 18. Polls open at 7 a.m.

