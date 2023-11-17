Mainly dry weekend, strong storms possible early next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’re hoping to finally squeeze out some sunshine today, but we’ll still call it mostly cloudy. It will be noticeably warmer as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out later today and tonight as a weak cold front approaches from the north.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Fog will be possible again to start off the day on Saturday, but it should otherwise turn into a rather nice day. Look for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, with highs in the mid 70s. Weather looks just about perfect for tailgating at LSU, but you’ll probably want a jacket if going to the game, with temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

Sunday also looks to be a fairly nice day with a somewhat slower arrival of our next cold front now anticipated. Plan on a cooler morning in the upper 40s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. The daylight hours should largely stay dry, with perhaps a shower possible by late Sunday night.

Severe Weather Threat Next Week

A stronger cold front is slated to move into the region from late Monday into Tuesday. Showers and t-storms are likely in advance of the front, with the Storm Prediction Center continuing to highlight a severe weather threat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

The latest outlook continues to show a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather extending from the Baton Rouge area northward into southern Arkansas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

A decent soaking should also be on the way with that front, with the Weather Prediction Center 7-day outlook showing 0.50″ to 1.25″ of rain on average locally. The vast majority of that is expected to fall from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

Early Look at Thanksgiving

A nice cool down is expected in the wake of Tuesday’s front, leaving us with some rather pleasant fall weather heading into Thanksgiving. The second half of next week looks to stay dry, with highs only in the low to mid 60s from Wednesday through Thanksgiving and into Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.