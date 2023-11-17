Livingston Parish deputies search for pair accused of stealing water pump

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing.

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15. During the burglary, a water pump was reportedly stolen.

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.