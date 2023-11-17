Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livingston Parish deputies search for pair accused of stealing water pump

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of...
According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing.

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15. During the burglary, a water pump was reportedly stolen.

According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of...
According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of...
According to a Facebook post from deputies, the pair allegedly burglarized a home south of Springfield during the early morning hours of Nov. 15.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on...
EBRSO: Man caught on home surveillance stealing ATV

Latest News

The Coca Cola Red Bag Drive is back!
Help feed families in the community by buying a $10 red bag
Mid City Merchants presents White Light Night 2023
White Light Night returns to Mid City Nov. 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17
Mainly dry weekend, strong storms possible early next week
MGN Online
Months after deadly school shooting, St. Helena Parish Schools proposes new tax to improve campus security