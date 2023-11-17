Facebook
J.T. Stroder appointed new Superintendent of Baker Schools

School desks(WLBT)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for a new Baker school superintendent is over.

James Stroder, currently serving as the interim superintendent, will take on the job.

Stroder started as supervisor of instruction two years ago and says his top concerns are retaining teachers, improving attendance rates, beefing up discipline measures, and expanding post gradation opportunities for high school students.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was attract and attain quality teachers, but number two that’s part of the partnership that we are looking at with Southern. Can we bring Southern in and deliver teaching classes,” Stroder said.

The Baker school district went from an “F” grade to a “D” grade, according to the Louisiana 2023 school performance results.

“Two years I would like to move up to a C next year and then a B after that. That is a very lofty goal and I hold myself accountable,” J.T. Stroder said.

Stroder says his top concerns are retaining teachers with competitive pay, attendance, and discipline. School officials say having a no tolerance cellphone policy has helped improve disciplinary concerns.

Stroder will begin his role as superintendent in January.

