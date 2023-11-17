Grand jury indicts St. Gabriel police chief for money laundering, other charges

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has officially charged a St. Gabriel police chief on multiple counts of money laundering, other charges on Friday, Nov.17, officials said.

Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. is charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, theft over 25 thousand dollars, conspiracy to commit theft over 25 thousand dollars, and malfeasance, according to documents.

Chief Ambeau also has five counts of filing or maintain public records.

In June of 2022, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies raided Ambeau’s home and office while looking for evidence from a double homicide that took place in the city in 2019 to prepare for trial, officials with District Attorney Tony Clayton’s Office told WAFB then.

RELATED: St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies

“We didn’t find the money, but we found some stuff that we were looking for. We also took some computers, and phones, and got some videos from the actual building, to see if we can determine what may have happened to the evidence in this murder case,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi on June 16, 2022.

Chief Ambeau was not facing any charges at the time.

A grand jury decided whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges for a suspect in a crime. A trial jury decides whether the prosecution or defense has the correct facts in a formal trial.

WAFB reached out to Ambeau Thursday afternoon, November 16, but have not heard back yet.

RELATED: Two killed in St. Gabriel; Baton Rouge man charged

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

