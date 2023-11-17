Companion Animal Alliance launches ‘Home for the Holidays’ foster program campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) wants to place dogs that have been at the shelter for longer periods of time into foster homes for the holidays.

CAA has nearly 100 dogs that have been in their care for 50 days or more. The organization wants to bring holiday joy to these long-term shelter dogs by getting them into foster homes. The group is calling this effort “Home for the Holidays.”

The “Home for the Holidays” campaign starts Wednesday, Nov. 29, and will last through the week of Jan. 2.

The only requirement for participation is to complete an online foster application and orientation.

Once completed you will schedule an on-boarding appointment with CAA’s Foster Program Manager and select a long-term shelter dog that best fits you. Fosters will be asked to schedule an appointment with the Foster Program Manager to bring the dog back to the shelter the week of Jan. 2. Fosters will be able to continue fostering past Jan. 2 and adoption fees will be waived if they choose to adopt.

