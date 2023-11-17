Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Companion Animal Alliance launches ‘Home for the Holidays’ foster program campaign

Companion Animal Alliance
Companion Animal Alliance(Companion Animal Alliance)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) wants to place dogs that have been at the shelter for longer periods of time into foster homes for the holidays.

CAA has nearly 100 dogs that have been in their care for 50 days or more. The organization wants to bring holiday joy to these long-term shelter dogs by getting them into foster homes. The group is calling this effort “Home for the Holidays.”

The “Home for the Holidays” campaign starts Wednesday, Nov. 29, and will last through the week of Jan. 2.

The only requirement for participation is to complete an online foster application and orientation.

Once completed you will schedule an on-boarding appointment with CAA’s Foster Program Manager and select a long-term shelter dog that best fits you. Fosters will be asked to schedule an appointment with the Foster Program Manager to bring the dog back to the shelter the week of Jan. 2. Fosters will be able to continue fostering past Jan. 2 and adoption fees will be waived if they choose to adopt.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on...
EBRSO: Man caught on home surveillance stealing ATV

Latest News

Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
BRCC offers new, no-cost training courses
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Christian leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Matt Klotz talks life after Big Brother
Will Matt Klotz return to Baton Rouge after Big Brother?
cigarette generic
YOUR HEALTH: Is smoking in your genes?