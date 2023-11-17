Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil, wearing her T-shirt

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor...
The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor Swift, with open arms, of course.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms across the globe during her Eras Tour, but Thursday’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, may take the cake.

Ahead of her concerts there, Swift was welcomed by the most famous statue of Jesus Christ in the world, Christ the Redeemer.

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet the singer, with open arms, of course.

The T-shirt design is modeled after the shirt Swift wears in her music video for “You Belong with Me.”

This was all thanks to an online campaign from her Brazilian fans.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the 100-foot-tall monument, agreed to do this, only asking for donations from the Swifties in return.

Swift is set to perform three concerts in Rio, followed by three more in São Paulo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
BRPD: Armed robbery arrests
BRPD: Armed robbery investigation leads to 5 arrests, including 2 juveniles

Latest News

Bayou Classic
50th Annual Bayou Classic festivities begin Monday; here’s what you need to know
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 17
Mainly dry weekend, strong storms possible early next week
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself