Candidates for Treasurer urge you to vote on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both candidates were straight forward with the direction they want to see the state to go in. Both also believe their opponent represents the extreme wing of their party.

With only 1 day left before election day, Republican John Fleming and Democrat Dustin Granger are leaving it all on the table in the race for state Treasurer. Fleming, who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement on Thursday and served with him at the White House, says Granger’s policies will be a continuation of Bidenomics and drive more people away.

“Louisiana is losing population, losing jobs, losing companies, and it’s because it’s quite frankly using Bidenomics under john bel Edwards,” said Fleming.

The financial advisor, who has the endorsement of John Bel Edwards, embraces the left-wing label and says Fleming’s idea of a competitive economy will only result in more money going to the rich.

“He is for supply-side economics which is the same as trickle-down economics. That just means giving more benefits and tax cuts to the wealthiest people and corporations,” argued Granger.

Fleming also notes our state will have perhaps the most conservative legislature of our lifetime and a new Republican governor. And that a liberal Treasurer would only stunt innovation and efforts to make the state competitive.

“So, you’re going to have continued inertia, lack of momentum, lack of move forward. What we really need is everybody working together as a solid team,” added Fleming.

“This is nonsense because it’s really a bunch of people left over from the Bobby Jindal era trying to complete what Bobby Jindal wanted to do,” said Granger in response.

Despite having a comfortable lead in the polls, Fleming say’s he’s not letting up.

“I always campaign like I’m in last place. That’s the successful way to achieve success,” Fleming continued.

Ganger says he’s hopeful, even with a low turnout, that he’ll be able to scoop up left over voters who supported Republican Scott McKnight in the primary.

“Absolutely, because there’s a lot of people in the middle. I think most of Scott McKnight’s people were in the middle and I think we make the best case for them,” said Granger confidently.

Polls are open from 7:00am - 8:00pm on Saturday Nov. 18th.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.