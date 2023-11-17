Facebook
BRCC offers new, no-cost training courses

Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the scholarship offer.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you want to advance in your career but don’t know where to start? Good news. BRCC is offering three new free Industry-Based Certifications (IBC).

BRCC’s Division of Business and Law is offering certifications in the areas of Construction Site Safety Orientation, Forklift Training, and Customer Service and Sales.

Click here to enroll.

The three certifications will provide comprehensive training, equipping participants with in-demand skills for job growth and advancement in 2024. The certifications are designed for quick and easy completion, providing valuable skills in a short timeframe.

About the Certifications:

Construction Site Safety Orientation

  • Mode: Hybrid (Online and In-Person)
  • Certification: From the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)
  • Dates Offered: Ongoing enrollment
  • Registration Details: Visit mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php.
BRCC is offering three new free Industry-Based Certifications (IBC).
Forklift Training

  • Duration: Complete in only two (2) hours
  • Certification or Re-certification: Meets operator training requirements under OSHA’s Powered Industrial Truck Standard
  • Dates Offered: Ongoing enrollment
  • Registration Details: visit mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php.
BRCC is offering three new free Industry-Based Certifications (IBC).
Customer Service and Sales

BRCC is offering three new free Industry-Based Certifications (IBC).
Current BRCC students can register through LoLA to start the courses immediately. For new and returning students, a guide to course registration can be found on the BRCC website at mybrcc.edu.

For additional information or questions, email the BRCC Division of Business and Law at BusinessandLaw@mybrcc.edu.

