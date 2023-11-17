BRCC offers new, no-cost training courses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you want to advance in your career but don’t know where to start? Good news. BRCC is offering three new free Industry-Based Certifications (IBC).

BRCC’s Division of Business and Law is offering certifications in the areas of Construction Site Safety Orientation, Forklift Training, and Customer Service and Sales.

The three certifications will provide comprehensive training, equipping participants with in-demand skills for job growth and advancement in 2024. The certifications are designed for quick and easy completion, providing valuable skills in a short timeframe.

About the Certifications:

Construction Site Safety Orientation

Mode: Hybrid (Online and In-Person)

Certification: From the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)

Dates Offered: Ongoing enrollment

Registration Details: Visit mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php

Forklift Training

Duration: Complete in only two (2) hours

Certification or Re-certification: Meets operator training requirements under OSHA’s Powered Industrial Truck Standard

Dates Offered: Ongoing enrollment

Registration Details: visit mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php

Customer Service and Sales

Mode: Online training

Certification: From the National Retail Foundation

Dates Offered: Ongoing enrollment

Registration Details: Visit mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php

Current BRCC students can register through LoLA to start the courses immediately. For new and returning students, a guide to course registration can be found on the BRCC website at mybrcc.edu.

For additional information or questions, email the BRCC Division of Business and Law at BusinessandLaw@mybrcc.edu.

