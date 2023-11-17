Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Blood center offering free turkey, ham vouchers to donors

The LifeShare Blood Center is giving out free $15 vouchers for turkey or ham to people who...
The LifeShare Blood Center is giving out free $15 vouchers for turkey or ham to people who donate blood from Nov. 18-Nov. 22.(LifeShare Blood Center)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members have an opportunity to save lives and get their Thanksgiving turkey or ham free.

The LifeShare Blood Center announced it will be giving out free $15 vouchers for turkey or ham to those people who donate blood at any LifeShare Donor Center or mobile drive from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This is an effort to help stock the center’s shelves with blood this holiday season, according to officials.

The LifeShare Blood Center is giving out free $15 vouchers for turkey or ham to people who...
The LifeShare Blood Center is giving out free $15 vouchers for turkey or ham to people who donate blood from Nov. 18-Nov. 22.(LifeShare Blood Center)

Officials state donors have the option to choose between ham and turkey for their vouchers, as well as a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.

Donating blood saves three lives, according to the blood center.

More information is available on the LifeShare Blood Center website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
BRPD: Armed robbery arrests
BRPD: Armed robbery investigation leads to 5 arrests, including 2 juveniles

Latest News

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Turkey
THANKSGIVING 2023: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
BRCC offers new, no-cost training courses
Matt Klotz talks life after Big Brother
Will Matt Klotz return to Baton Rouge after Big Brother?