All-terrain chairs open state park exploration to people with limited mobility

All-terrain, electric-powered chairs open up new experiences for people with limited mobility, allowing them to explore several Louisiana State Parks.
By Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electric-powered wheelchairs are now available at eight Louisiana State Park locations offering people with limitations new outdoor experiences.

The all-terrain chairs are specially designed for the outdoors. The tires are larger than conventional wheelchairs allowing navigation through trails and other approved areas of the park, allowing some to explore places where they may not have had access before.

STATE PARKS WITH ALL-TERRAIN CHAIRS AVAILABLE

  • Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton
  • Louisiana State Arboretum at Chicot State Park in Ville Platte
  • Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville
  • Jimmie Davis State Park in Chatham
  • Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville
  • North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle
  • Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson
  • Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles

The all-terrain chairs are available for anyone who is wheelchair confined or mobility impaired.

Specially-designed chairs allow everyone the ability to experience the beauty of Louisiana...
Specially-designed chairs allow everyone the ability to experience the beauty of Louisiana state parks.(Louisiana State Parks)

ALL-TERRAIN CHAIR RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Chairs must be reserved 48 hours in advance.
  • Users must complete a user agreement
  • Users must complete liability waiver form
  • In-person training is mandatory

There is no fee to use the chairs. For more information about reserving a chair, visit the Louisiana State Parks All-Terrain Track Chair webpage.

Louisiana State Parks acquired the first chair in June and recently added several more to its inventory. The seven newest chairs were purchased through private, tax-deductible donations made to the Louisiana Park Foundation.

To make a donation to the Louisiana Park Foundation, click HERE.

