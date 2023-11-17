All-terrain chairs open state park exploration to people with limited mobility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electric-powered wheelchairs are now available at eight Louisiana State Park locations offering people with limitations new outdoor experiences.

The all-terrain chairs are specially designed for the outdoors. The tires are larger than conventional wheelchairs allowing navigation through trails and other approved areas of the park, allowing some to explore places where they may not have had access before.

STATE PARKS WITH ALL-TERRAIN CHAIRS AVAILABLE

Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton

Louisiana State Arboretum at Chicot State Park in Ville Platte

Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville

Jimmie Davis State Park in Chatham

Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville

North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle

Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson

Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles

The all-terrain chairs are available for anyone who is wheelchair confined or mobility impaired.

Specially-designed chairs allow everyone the ability to experience the beauty of Louisiana state parks. (Louisiana State Parks)

ALL-TERRAIN CHAIR RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Chairs must be reserved 48 hours in advance.

Users must complete a user agreement

Users must complete liability waiver form

In-person training is mandatory

There is no fee to use the chairs. For more information about reserving a chair, visit the Louisiana State Parks All-Terrain Track Chair webpage.

Louisiana State Parks acquired the first chair in June and recently added several more to its inventory. The seven newest chairs were purchased through private, tax-deductible donations made to the Louisiana Park Foundation.

