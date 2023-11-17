50th Annual Bayou Classic festivities begin Monday; here’s what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The “granddaddy” of HBCU matchups is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza that brings fans, supporters, and alumni of Southern University and Grambling State University to New Orleans each November for a celebration of football, family, and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It takes place each year on the weekend immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Southern University won last year’s Classic with a final score of 34-17 over Grambling. The Jaguars have a total of 25 Bayou Classic wins while Grambling has a total of 24 series wins.

On Monday, Nov. 20, a kick-off news conference will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Caesars Superdome.

Below is a full schedule of events:

Thursday, November 23 – Thanksgiving Day

Annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade: 3:00 p.m. start time

Route details: The parade begins at the Caesars Superdome on Poydras Street, parades down Poydras Street to make a left on S. Peters Street, down S. Peters Street to make a left on Canal Street, continues on Canal Street to make a left on St. Charles Avenue, marches down St. Charles Avenue back to Poydras Street to make a right and ends at Poydras and Loyola streets.

Friday, November 25

Business at Bayou Classic: A Black Small Business Showcase: 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the LA Chamber of Commerce

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Business at Bayou is a business expo that showcases nonprofit, corporate, and local businesses. Students, Alumni, and Visitors are invited to stop by the Business at Bayou to purchase items from small black businesses and learn more about networking opportunities.

2023 New Voices Pitch Competition: 1:00 p.m.

Presented by AARP

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

The New Voices Foundation will host the New Voices Pitch Competition. This in-person pitch competition will award five grants (one of each) – $25,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 – combined with personalized business skill development, coaching, and mentoring for each winner 3-6 months post-competition.

Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run

Depart Baton Rouge: 5:30 a.m.

Arrive in New Orleans: 1-1:30 p.m.

Southern University Army ROTC, along with Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official Bayou Classic gameday ball through seven parishes and more than a dozen towns as they run the ball more than 100 miles from the F.G. Clark Activity Center (7722 Scenic Highway) at Southern in Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome (Gate A ground level) in New Orleans.

Battle of the Bands and Greek Show: 6:00 p.m., doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Caesars Superdome; Ticket required for entry

As part of the Battle of the Bands main event – Grambling and Southern’s historic marching bands strut across the Superdome in a colorful showdown. Battle of the Bands will be hosted by Big Tigger.

The event will open with the 2nd Annual Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands, which will be hosted by Wild Wayne with a special appearance by Curtis Akeem McCullough AKA “Dolla Watson.”

The Greek show will feature creative skits from traditionally black Greek organizations across Louisiana.

Bayou Classic Official Battle of the Bands After Party: 11:00 p.m. start time

Presented by HEREWEGO Entertainment

Metropolitan Nightclub (Generations Hall); Ticket required for entry

Saturday, November 26

Doc Griggs “Two Times Around the Dome” Family Fitness Fun Walk: 7:30 a.m. registration; 8:00 a.m. start time

Caesars Superdome, Plaza Level at Gate C; Registration required for entry

Third Annual Special Olympics Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game

Saturday, November 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Presented by Special Olympics Louisiana

St. Augustine Practice Field (2525 Bruxells Street)

The flag football game will feature Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and Unified Partners that will represent both Southern University and Grambling State University.

Bayou Classic Fan Festival: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

The “Embrace the Culture” Stage is presented by The City of New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund

Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

NOTE: Clear bag policy for entrance.

The Bayou Classic Fan Fest will include live musical performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off. Gates open at 9 a.m. and is a free event hosted by Wild Wayne.

The 50th Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble: 1:00 p.m. (doors open at 11:00 a.m.)

Caesars Superdome; Ticket required for entry

Game highlights:

Bayou Classic Pre-Game Ceremonies Presented by Entergy

Lift Every Voice and Sing: Blair Dottin-Haley of The Blairisms

National anthem: Anthony Hamilton & The Ton3s

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show

Presented by The Coca-Cola Company

The electrifying halftime show will feature the Grambling State University’s World Famed Marching Band and Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls and include very special guests for the centennial celebration of Bayou Classic.

Bayou Classic Official Celebrity After Party: 10:00 p.m. start time

Presented by HEREWEGO Entertainment

Metropolitan Nightclub (Generations Hall); Ticket required for entry

