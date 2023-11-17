1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a motorcycle-involved crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Jones Creek Road and Shenandoah Ave. around 6 p.m.

Emergency officials said one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released at this time.

Check back for more updates.

