1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a motorcycle-involved crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Jones Creek Road and Shenandoah Ave. around 6 p.m.

Emergency officials said one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released at this time.

Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.