1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a motorcycle-involved crash Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Jones Creek Road and Shenandoah Ave. around 6 p.m.
Emergency officials said one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No other details were released at this time.
Check back for more updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.