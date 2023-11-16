Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Pregnant and battling brain tumor

Jeanette Davila's headaches were not caused by her pregnancy, but the later surgery was...
Jeanette Davila's headaches were not caused by her pregnancy, but the later surgery was definitely a risk to her unborn twins.(Ivanhoe)
By Marsha Lewis, Roque Correa and Kirk Manson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Tumors during pregnancy are rare, but when they happen, they add another level of urgency for both the expectant mother and her unborn baby. Now imagine being diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant with twins. In this complex scenario, doctors took on this challenge.

“Right when I went into my second trimester, I started experiencing the headaches. And then as I got into my third trimester, it was so severe that it would make me cry,” said Jeanette Davila.

Davila’s headaches were not caused by her pregnancy, but the later surgery was definitely a risk to her unborn twins.

“I started noticing that I couldn’t see. When I woke up the next morning after realizing that I had lost vision in my left eye, I had no vision in my right eye,” said Davila.

An MRI revealed a benign brain tumor.

“A tumor that originated from the pituitary gland,” said Dr. Pablo Recinos, a neurosurgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Recinos says the tumor was in the center of her brain, had bled, and was growing.

“Her tumor had expanded to the size of, perhaps, like, a small tangerine. And more importantly, it was pushing on the nerves that controlled her vision,” explained Dr. Recinos.

Worried Davila’s vision loss could become permanent, Dr. Recinos’ team could not delay surgery.

“There was a major risk to her vision,” said Dr. Recinos.

At 36 weeks into her pregnancy, they operated. Using a small camera, Dr. Recinos used an endoscope, inserted through the nostrils, to remove the tumor.

“The high-risk obstetrics team, which was composed of a doctor, nurses, and techs that were monitoring the babies continuously through the procedure,” said Dr. Recinos.

Davila’s vision immediately improved, and one week after surgery, she gave birth, via C-section, to Juliette and Noah. And today, all three are home and healthy.

“Just never lose hope. Never lose your faith. Just stay strong,” said Davila.

Davila, like other patients with pituitary tumors, will need to have yearly MRIs throughout her life to make sure it does not return.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement working to recapture 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Tara Maples
Missing woman found, LPSO says
Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as DEQ secretary.
Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position
Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler and Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish councilman accused of impersonating parish president
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

Latest News

Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
YOUR HEALTH: Cancer drug shortage
More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including widely used...
YOUR HEALTH: Cancer drug shortage
Lucas Parato
YOUR HEALTH: Toddler’s triumph: Transforming Lucas’ skull
COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are higher during the fall and winter months and expected to rise...
Louisiana doctors, health officials warn of statewide rise in RSV infections