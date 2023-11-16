Facebook
Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans

By Chef John Folse
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This sweet treat can be served as a party food or on top of your favorite cake or ice cream. It will be a great addition for any holiday occasions.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pecans, halved
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ⅓ cup Still’Water Bourbon
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ⅓ cup water

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, combine all ingredients except pecans over medium-high heat. Stir mixture constantly until it reaches soft-ball stage (234–240°F). Fold in pecan halves and mix thoroughly. Spoon out on parchment paper and allow to cool before eating or storing.

