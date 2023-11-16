Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This sweet treat can be served as a party food or on top of your favorite cake or ice cream. It will be a great addition for any holiday occasions.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pecans, halved
- 1 cup white sugar
- ⅓ cup Still’Water Bourbon
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅓ cup water
Method:
In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, combine all ingredients except pecans over medium-high heat. Stir mixture constantly until it reaches soft-ball stage (234–240°F). Fold in pecan halves and mix thoroughly. Spoon out on parchment paper and allow to cool before eating or storing.
