Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans

This sweet treat can be served as a party food or on top of your favorite cake or ice cream. It will be a great addition for any holiday occasions.

Ingredients:

2 cups pecans, halved

1 cup white sugar

⅓ cup Still’Water Bourbon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

⅓ cup water

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, combine all ingredients except pecans over medium-high heat. Stir mixture constantly until it reaches soft-ball stage (234–240°F). Fold in pecan halves and mix thoroughly. Spoon out on parchment paper and allow to cool before eating or storing.

