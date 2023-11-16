Public forum to highlight proposed tax for school district

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Community members in St. Helena Parish are invited to learn more about how a proposed tax on the upcoming ballot would affect the school system.

St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph is hosting a public forum for community members at the St. Helena Parish School Board Office. It starts at 6 p.m.

The goal is for St. Helena Parish residents to learn more about the school district’s proposed tax measure, which aims to enhance aspects of the district’s educational system.

Election Day is Saturday, Nov. 18. Sample ballots can be found on the La. Secretary of State’s website.

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

