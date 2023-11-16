New lawmakers to discuss priorities at PAR Louisiana webinar
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) of Louisiana is hosting a webinar with new lawmakers.
Four Representatives-elect will join PAR online on Thursday, Nov. 16, for a discussion about their priorities for the upcoming year and the issues they may face during their term. The panelists include
- Stephanie Berault, District 76.
- Troy Hebert, District 31.
- Steven Jackson, District 2.
- Jeff Wiley, District 81.
The webinar starts at 10 a.m. A link to registration is available here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.