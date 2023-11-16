New lawmakers to discuss priorities at PAR Louisiana webinar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) of Louisiana is hosting a webinar with new lawmakers.

Four Representatives-elect will join PAR online on Thursday, Nov. 16, for a discussion about their priorities for the upcoming year and the issues they may face during their term. The panelists include

Stephanie Berault, District 76.

Troy Hebert, District 31.

Steven Jackson, District 2.

Jeff Wiley, District 81.

The webinar starts at 10 a.m. A link to registration is available here.

