Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed they have captured two juveniles who escaped from East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday, November 14.
Officers identified the two teenagers as David Atkins, 17, and Jeremiah Green, 17.
According to authorities, the pair escaped from the detention center around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.
