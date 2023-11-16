Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed they have captured two juveniles who escaped from East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday, November 14.

Officers are asking for the public’s help locating David Atkins, 17, and Jeremiah Green, 17.

David Atkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Jeremiah Green (Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to authorities, the pair escaped from the detention center around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

