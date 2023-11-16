Facebook
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR

BRPD has released an update about their search for two teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday, November 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed they have captured two juveniles who escaped from East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday, November 14.

Officers are asking for the public’s help locating David Atkins, 17, and Jeremiah Green, 17.

David Atkins
David Atkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Jeremiah Green
Jeremiah Green(Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to authorities, the pair escaped from the detention center around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

