Grand jury to meet Friday to discuss potential charges for St. Gabriel Police Chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury will meet Friday at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine to hear evidence on whether or not to formally charge current St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., according to a source familiar with the matter.

In June of 2022, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies raided Ambeau’s home and office while looking for evidence from a double homicide that took place in the city in 2019 to prepare for trial, officials with District Attorney Tony Clayton’s Office told WAFB then.

“We didn’t find the money, but we found some stuff that we were looking for. We also took some computers, and phones, and got some videos from the actual building, to see if we can determine what may have happened to the evidence in this murder case,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi on June 16, 2022.

Chief Ambeau was not facing any charges at the time.

A grand jury decides whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges for a suspect in a crime. A trial jury decides whether the prosecution or defense has the correct facts in a formal trial.

A source confirms with WAFB that possible charges Ambeau could be facing include theft, money laundering and others.

WAFB reached out to Ambeau Thursday afternoon, November 16, but have not heard back yet.

