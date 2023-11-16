EBRSO: Man caught on home surveillance stealing ATV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on camera stealing an ATV.

Video from home surveillance captured on Wednesday, November 15, reportedly shows a man taking a 2020 Honda 420 from a house on Comite Drive.

EBRSO released two pictures from the home surveillance. The stills show a man pulling from the back of the 4-wheeler in a driveaway.

If you can help investigators identify the man in the photos, you’re asked to contact EBRSO Larceny Division at 225-389-8784.

