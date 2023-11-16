Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, friends seek answers in unsolved deadly shooting

Janessa Hartley?
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information in connection with a deadly shooting on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Officials identified Janessa Hartley, 57, as the shooting victim.

Janessa Hartley
Janessa Hartley(Family)

According to police, around 8:00 p.m. they responded to Brookshire Avenue regarding a shooting.

When police arrived, Hartley was found in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Hartley died at the scene, police added.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

