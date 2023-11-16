Councilman to celebrate birthday, Thanksgiving with community meal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A councilman is inviting community members to join him for a special meal.

City officials announced East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Darryl Hurst will celebrate his birthday with an annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 16. The meal is happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street.

The councilman says it’s a chance for residents to gather together and express gratitude this holiday season.

