Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The search for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship has been suspended, according to the United States Coast Guard.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the unaccounted-for man was identified by family members as Tyler Lee Barnett, 28, of Houma.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Nov. 14, a spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed Carnival Glory’s security team began an “immediate search” of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday (Nov. 13) morning by a family member.

Read the latest updated statement from Carnival Cruise Lines below:

The Carnival Glory security team has confirmed that after multiple reviews of the shipboard surveillance video, it appears that the guest reported missing on Monday jumped from the ship’s Deck 4 at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. He can be seen climbing on a lifeboat and jumping from there. Only on Tuesday were we advised of the possibility of him wearing a different shirt, which allowed our security team to change the profile of the guest as we searched onboard video. We have informed the U.S. Coast Guard and are providing assistance to the guest’s family that was traveling with him who are still on board. We will not be releasing the guest’s name or any other personal information. Carnival Glory will arrive to Montego Bay, Jamaica on Wednesday as planned.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday searching off Louisiana’s coast after the man was reported missing from the cruise ship.

The Coast Guard temporarily paused search efforts overnight due to severe weather conditions and safety concerns, but searching resumed Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The USCG said it had dispatched aircraft that searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass from approximately noon or 1 p.m. through 7:45 p.m. Monday, without results.

A sister also on the cruise ship posted that Barnett was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

Tyler Lee Barnett (Family of Tyler Lee Barnett)

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday on a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday, and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before returning to New Orleans next Sunday (Nov. 19).

GPS data showed the vessel had continued on its path out of the Gulf and was close to entering the Caribbean late Monday night.

