Clouds linger for now, a little warmer into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of drizzle and perhaps even a few light showers will give way to drier conditions by the afternoon. However, it looks as though we’ll see another mostly gray day around the area, with overcast skies and highs near 70s degrees.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Friday will be another day with a good deal of cloud cover, but we’ll trend a little warmer as highs reach the mid-70s. Spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out late in the day as a weak cold front approaches from the north, but most should stay dry.

Futurecast (HRRR) (WAFB)

Weather actually looks nice for much of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the low to mid-70s. By late Sunday, a few isolated showers may be possible in advance of our next storm system.

WPC Precipitation Forecast (WAFB)

Storm Chances Early Next Week

Model guidance is starting to come into better agreement on the evolution of a storm system moving across the Deep South early next week. It looks as though we’ll see good chances for showers and t-storms from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves eastward. And with the storm system now beginning to look more dynamic, the Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather near and north of Baton Rouge.

Euro Model Forecast (WAFB)

Monday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Looking Good for Thanksgiving

The good news is that after facing a potential severe weather threat early in the week, weather should get much nicer headed into Thanksgiving. We’ll trend cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s during the second half of the week. And it looks as though we’ll largely stay dry from Tuesday afternoon through Black Friday.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

