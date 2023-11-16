Facebook
BRPD: Armed robbery investigation leads to 5 arrests, including 2 juveniles

BRPD: Armed robbery arrests
BRPD: Armed robbery arrests(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made 5 arrests, including 2 juveniles, after a lengthy investigation into suspected gang members involved in two armed robberies, police say.

Both robberies happened within minutes of each other, starting around 8:50 p.m., in the 3300 block of North Acadian Thruway and in the 7700 block of Scenic Hwy back in early October.

According to BRPD, Bradley Payne, 18, Jermonte Clark, 19, Tawayne Bridgewater, 19, and two juveniles were arrested by the BRPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force.

They are facing the following charges.

Payne:

  • 2 firearms seized (2 black Glocks, one which was stolen)
  • 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
  • 1 count of Access Device Fraud
  • 1 count of False Imprisonment

Clark:

  • 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
  • 1 count of Access Device Fraud
  • 1 count of False Imprisonment
  • 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (525 grams / charged by Baker PD)

Bridgewater Jr.:

  • 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
  • 1 count of Access Device Fraud
  • 1 count of False Imprisonment

Two juveniles (15 and 17 years old)

  • 3 firearms seized (2 AR pistols and 1 tan Glock, which was stolen and had an auto-sear “Glock switch”)
  • 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
  • 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
  • 1 count of Access Device Fraud
  • 1 count of False Imprisonment
  • Additional pending charges for Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Machine Gun by EBRSO

The group was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Street Gang Statue, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on these robberies are urged to contact the BRPD Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

