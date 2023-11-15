Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving Day in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lace up your running shoes on Thanksgiving Day.

The 37th annual Baton Rouge Turkey Trot returns downtown on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The race is Thanksgiving tradition that aims to serves the community by keeping them active and fit through racing and by partnering with the March of Dimes as a fund-raiser to help their organization financially and by spreading the word about the work they do.

2022 Turkey Trot in downtown BR. (YAN74 | Baton Rouge Turkey Trot)

Come run, walk, or jog the 5K or the 1-mile fun run with your family and friends.

