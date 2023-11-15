Tuesday night shooting leaves 2 injured, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, November 14, according to emergency officials.

The shooting happened on Dalton Street near Plank Road in Baton Rouge.

The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

