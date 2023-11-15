Facebook
SU AD Roman Banks to discuss ousting of head football coach during news conference

Southern athletic director Roman Banks
Southern athletic director Roman Banks(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks is expected to hold a news conference after announcing the termination of head football coach Eric Dooley.

The news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 on the third floor of the A.W. Mumford Field House.

WAFB will stream the press conference on WAFB.com, WAFB.com and in the 9News app.

Southern announced Assistant Head Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, and Linebackers Coach Terrence Graves will serve as the interim head coach.

Coach Graves will have the distinction as the only coach in the 50-year history of the Bayou Classic to coach both Grambling State and Southern University as the Interim Head Coach.

Meanwhile, Safeties Coach Sean Wallace will serve as acting head coach for the Bayou Classic. Wallace was recently diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

