Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SU AD Roman Banks, coaches discuss what’s next for Jaguar football program

Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks held a news conference after announcing the termination of head football coach Eric Dooley.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks says he is focusing on winning the Bayou Classic before he begins searching for a replacement for head coach of the Jaguars.

Eric Dooley was terminated from his position as head coach of the Southern Jaguars on Tuesday.

Banks held a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 15 on the third floor of the A.W. Mumford Field House to discuss Southern’s plans for moving forward.

Southern announced Assistant Head Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, and Linebackers Coach Terrence Graves will serve as the interim head coach.

Coach Graves will have the distinction as the only coach in the 50-year history of the Bayou Classic to coach both Grambling State and Southern University.

Meanwhile, Safeties Coach Sean Wallace will serve as acting head coach for the Bayou Classic. Wallace was recently diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Coach Sean Wallace and newly appointed interim head coach Terrence Graves shared their thoughts and expectations going into Southern’s last game of the season.

Graves stated that the staff is getting ready to put together a game plan and start implementing “what we want to do and preparing for our opponent next Saturday.”

“Grambling is not going to lay down,” he added.

Wallace also made remarks during the news conference and said he is excited to lead the team during the Bayou Classic.

Despite the circumstances, Wallace said the team must respond in a positive manner and go forward.

“It’s hard to be a Jaguar, it’s tough on the Bluff,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach
Southern assistant coach battling cancer to serve as acting head coach for Bayou Classic
SU Coach recognized by Mayor Broome, others; heads to treatment
‘Sean Strong’: Community rallying behind Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Coach Roman Banks said he believed hiring Coach Dooley was a great boost for Southern’s football program since Dooley was able to stimulate the fan base and get a lot of alumni involved. Season ticket sales and attendance also increased.

Banks also mentioned he doesn’t mind looking outside of the SWAC for his next hire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Old Rafe Mayer Road
Deputies identify 21-year-old killed in BR overnight
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach
Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement working to recapture 2 escaped teenagers in EBR

Latest News

Sean Wallace
Southern assistant coach battling cancer to serve as acting head coach for Bayou Classic
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach
Eric Dooley has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Southern University.
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
Daniels earns National Player of the Week honors after record performance