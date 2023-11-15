Southern assistant coach battling cancer to serve as acting head coach for Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pressure is on for the Southern University coaches that will replace outgoing head coach Eric Dooley for the final game of the season.

Dooley was relieved of his duties as head football coach, according to Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks.

Sean Wallace, safeties coach, will serve as acting head coach for the Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. Terrence Graves, assistant head coach, will serve as the interim head coach.

The announcement comes amid a tough and personal battle for Wallace.

“I definitely think that it’s bittersweet,” said Sadijah Wallace, Sean’s daughter.

Wallace was recently diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Despite his challenges, Wallace’s top goal is defeating Grambling State.

“When he first got diagnosed, he told them he would be there for all of them every step of the way. That made me really emotional because he was sitting from a hospital bed telling them that it’s ok, and he would be there for them every step of the way, and this is the last step of the season for them with this big game,” said Sadijah.

The defensive guru will call plays during the Bayou Classic, and possibly have a chance to win the same game he won almost 30 years ago.

“He played in the Bayou Classic and won MVP. They won the Bayou Classic when he was a member of the team. So, to see it come full circle on the 50th anniversary of this game, that means so much to so many of us,” said Sadijah.

His supporters expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Jaguars to a win.

“He’s going to win this battle with cancer, and he’s going to win this battle on the field as well,” said Sadijah.

Wallace’s family and supporters have also created a GoFundMe to contribute towards his medical expenses.

