MISSING: LPSO searching for missing woman

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went missing in Livingston Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tara Maples, 32, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. walking on Highway 22 near the Dollar General in Killian.

Officials said they are working with her family and friends as they are concerned for her mental health and safety.

Tara Maples (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office described Maples as 5′8″ and weighing 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black yoga-style pants, and a brown jacket with a hood attached.

Anyone with any information about where Maples is located should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

