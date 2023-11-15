Law enforcement working to recapture 2 escaped youths in EBR, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two youths escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in East Baton Rouge Parish on the evening of Tuesday, November 14, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is leading the investigation and is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement to take the escapees back into custody, officials added.

The Juvenile Detention Center is located near the East Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Officials said the situation is developing.

No other details were released.

