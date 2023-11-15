Law enforcement working to recapture 2 escaped teenagers in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the identity of two teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, November 14.

Officers are asking for the public’s help locating David Atkins, 17, and Jeremiah Green, 17.

David Atkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Jeremiah Green (Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to authorities, the pair escaped from the detention center around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

They were last seen wearing a white shirt, orange sweats, and orange slippers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is leading the investigation and is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement to take the escapees back into custody, officials added.

Anyone with information on Atkins’ and Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

The Juvenile Detention Center is located near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.