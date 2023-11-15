Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

  • Division of Administration
  • Department of Children & Family Services
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Natural Resources
  • Department of Environmental Quality
  • Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Transportation & Development
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Department of Revenue
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Old Rafe Mayer Road
Deputies identify 21-year-old killed in BR overnight
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach

Latest News

Over 250K voters participate in early voting statewide
SU NAACP chapter holds candidate forum amid upcoming run-off elections
SU NAACP chapter holds candidate forum amid upcoming run-off elections
Voter turnout among young people has been historically low in Louisiana, but a new push on...
SU NAACP chapter holds candidate forum amid upcoming run-off elections
Early voting.
Early voting underway for Nov. 18 election in La.