Bring your electronics to CACRC for America Recycles Day

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - America Recycles Day is Nov. 15 and aims to raise awareness of the economic and environmental benefits of recycling.

You can your bring computers, mobile devices, gaming consoles, televisions, and other office equipment to the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council or CACRC. They make disposing of these devices environmentally safe while also keeping your data safe in the process.

The organization said hundreds of businesses, federal agencies, school districts, city and parish government offices, and other organizations depend on CACRC’s recycling services every year. They also provide refurbished computers and equipment to schools, nonprofits, and low-income families. Before reuse, the CACRC computers are stripped of all identification tags, names, property tags, or any symbols identifying the unit to the original donor.

CACRC offers a pickup service for businesses and organizations who want to recycle their electronics. They’ll give your organization a Certificate of Destruction and ensure your data remains secure.

Executive Director Shannon Fertitta said recycling one million cell phones recovers 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and other valuable materials that are needed to make new electronic devices. Recycling one million laptops saves enough energy to provide electricity to 3,657 U.S. homes for a full year, the organization said.

Call (225)-379-3577 or email recycle@cacrc.com to set up a pickup.

